Five years after hurricane Maria damaged Luis Hospital on St. Croix, officials are still working to open a temporary hospital where patients can receive care, while the main hospital is demolished and rebuilt.
Known as “JFL North,” the facility’s opening has been repeatedly delayed, and senators in the Committee on Health, Hospitals, and Human Services heard an update from hospital officials Friday.
“Our community is frustrated,” said Committee Chairman Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.
Francis said promises to open JFL North “have not been kept,” and he’s looking for reassurance from hospital leadership that they’re “working hard and feverishly toward the opening of JFL North.”
“No one is more frustrated or disappointed than we are,” said Christopher Finch, chairman of the V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation.
“We understand the community desire and need for JFL to be open. We understand the difficulties encountered by our staff providing care and our patients receiving care in a compromised hospital building,” said Finch, a former Human Services commissioner. “We know the expectations were for this facility to have been opened long ago. We understand all this. We work diligently on getting it open and are constantly looking for ways to shorten the time until we can open it. We remain mindful that once open, it must meet all accreditation guidelines and enable the safe provision of top quality care our patients deserve and our staff provides.”
Luis Hospital CEO Douglas Koch said there are numerous hurdles to providing adequate hospital care, including understaffing.
The current nursing staff plan reflects a need of a 140 bedside staff RNs presently; there are a total of 73 bedside staff RN vacancies, an approximate 52% vacancy rate. JFL is currently being supported by multiple staffing agencies to assist with critical clinical vacancies,” Koch said.
Senators repeatedly asked about whether employees have been notified they’re eligible for Premium Pay as frontline workers during the pandemic, and officials said that the names of eligible employees have been forwarded to the Finance Department for processing.
Darryl Smalls, executive director of the Hospital Redevelopment Team, explained the many reasons why JFL North has been delayed over the years, including recent supply chain issues that have made it difficult to get necessary materials.
Based on the current construction schedule, all of the systems required to run JFL North will be installed and operational by Oct. 31, but they can’t begin moving patients from Luis Hospital until the facility’s systems are tested and certified, Smalls said.
That process run into November, and “once we receive notification that all the systems have received favorable certifications and no further modifications are required, the leadership of JFLH will immediately initiate the official transition process to relocate the existing patients within JFLH to JFL North. Once this transition is completed, all inpatient services will cease operations within JFLH,” Smalls said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $111.4 million for the 101-bed temporary structure at Luis Hospital.
Francis asked what happened to the oxygen generator donated by V.I. native and NBA legendTim Duncan after the 2017s hurricanes, and Smalls confirmed that it’s “never been used” because they’ve been waiting for JFL North to open.
“Unfortunately, the size of that generator is not going to be able to meet the demands of the hospital,” and will be used as a backup, Smalls said.
Francis had the Senate clerk read a letter submitted by Yvette Rivera, president of the V.I. State Nurses Association, which is petitioning the V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation to evacuate Luis Hospital within 30 days.
The association, “is registering its grave concern relative to the delayed occupation of JFL North. This concern is on behalf of the nursing personnel and other healthcare workers who have been working under dire, stressful environmental conditions at JFL Hospital. While the Association recognizes this transition to JFL North is a monumental undertaking, the fact is the current working environment is untenable,” according to the letter.
Finch says he got the letter the night before and, “I’m going to write back and really reiterate much of what Mr. Smalls has said indicating that we certainly understand their feelings because we have the same feelings.”
The delays are necessary to ensure the temporary structure can support operations, and infrastructure for gas, water, and other necessities won’t have to be rerouted, Finch said.
“That has taken extra time, to everyone’s frustration, but I can’t imaging the frustration if we were in JFL North and trying to do those things in an operating hospital. So we understand their position but we’re going to respond with the facts,” Finch said.
Koch, during testimony, confirmed the poor conditions of the hospital.
“I work with the nurses on a daily basis, walking through, moving water buckets to leaking roofs, picking up infrastructure challenges on a daily basis, and I have a full listing of just the things that happened during Tropical Storm Fiona,” Koch said. “So, no one wants to be out of that building more than I do, and it’s not about me, it’s about our patients and our healthcare workers.”
He committed to communicating “a little bit more openly and frequently” with hospital staff, but said a 30-day timeline is unrealistic.
“To put a time limit of 30 days, to me it’s irresponsible because it’s not focusing on what we need to focus on, and that’s the quality and the safety — most importantly the safety — of our patients and our staff who need to move into that building, and we cannot do it until we can assure that,” Koch said.