There was one boat in a class of its own at the Coral Bay Yacht Club’s 2022 Thanksgiving Regatta, and even though the ship didn’t sail the official regatta course, many would agree it was the unofficial winner of the day.
Elliott Hooper’s 110-foot iron schooner Silver Cloud sailed at the regatta for the first time since Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the longtime Coral Harbor icon.
“No boat can compete with Silver Cloud, so she competes in her own class called the ‘E-class,’ for Elliott,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Randall. “The return of the E-class means so much. The man’s kept up an 1899 ironside boat that anyone else would’ve let go.”
Hooper motored Silver Cloud upwind from Coral Harbor at the Nov. 26 regatta, then opened her sails, letting the wind pull the 123-year-old schooner from Hurricane Hole in a glorious display of perseverance.
“Coming out of Hurricane Hole the sails caught the wind, and they were all lit up by the sun,” said Hooper. “Between the boat, the sky, the clouds, and the water, those first five minutes were unbelievable. I could see everything was set right, it was pulling right. I didn’t have to make any adjustments all day. It took days for it to really sink in.”
The short sailing journey represented a major victory for Coral Bay, a helping hands kind of community that welcomed Hooper and Silver Cloud with open arms in 1989 — the day before Hurricane Hugo ravaged the territory. Hooper lived in the Florida Keys in the 1970s and ‘80s, where he operated a T-shirt printing business. He came across Silver Cloud, abandoned in St. Augustine, in 1987. Hooper installed an old Greyhound bus engine, motored her down to the Keys, and spent two years restoring the historic vessel. Silver Cloud was built in 1899 at Lake Superior’s Thunder Bay using cold rivets, which made for a solid, resilient hull. Built to go up and down the Great Lakes locks, Silver Cloud is 80 feet long and 15 feet wide, and was originally steam powered.
Hooper and Silver Cloud survived Hugo’s test, and Hooper set to work rigging the ship as a sailing vessel using steel masts. Hooper, who’s nearly 70 years old, has now owned Silver Cloud for half of his life, and he’s lived aboard almost consistently for the past 35 years. During that time, Hooper has opened his historic home for community events, weddings, funerals, and fun days on the water at no cost. Silver Cloud has become more than a picturesque icon floating in Coral Harbor’s waters; over the last three-plus decades, the ship has become entwined in the lives of area residents who’ve come together aboard the steel black-hulled, three-masted wonder. So when Silver Cloud needed help following Hurricane Irma, the community’s response seemed only natural.
After 1995’s Hurricane Marilyn sent Silver Cloud ashore, Hooper built a super mooring. Of the estimated 150 boats anchored in Coral Harbor, Silver Cloud was one of three that remained on the water following Hurricane Irma. All of the three floating vessels lost their masts. Silver Cloud was salvageable, but it would take a lot of work to get her sailing again.
“People got together out here in Coral Bay for a benefit for me and they raised a huge amount of money,” said Hooper. “It made me quite heart-happy. I used that money to buy rigging wire. Silver Cloud has more than 60 stays, so it was a gigantic project.”
Hooper secured a deal to purchase the wire wholesale, and in true Coral Bay fashion, he sold the leftovers to sailors at a fraction of the retail cost.
“For every mast of my own that I did, I did two or three for others,” said Hooper.
Hooper found a foremast for Silver Cloud, the last of her three masts to be replaced after Irma, when he literally tripped over it in a field.
“In a field by Compass Point Marina on St. Thomas, I actually tripped over this mast that the marine stores had forgotten all about,” Hooper said. “The guy goes, ‘buy that, get it out of here, will you?’”
As Hooper helped Coral Bay sailors rebuild, the community in turn helped him, and after “five years of effort, heartbreak, and victory, all at one time,” Hooper said, he and many of those who helped him rebuild enjoyed a beautiful sail on Silver Cloud at the Thanksgiving Regatta. Some of the boats Hooper helped rebuild competed alongside Silver Cloud in the Nov. 26 race. As the sails unfurled and the wind gently tugged Silver Cloud along St. John’s south shore, a new chapter in the 123-year-old vessel’s life began — one in which the Coral Bay community and Silver Cloud will continue to be interwoven together.
“I’m going to keep sailing,” said Hooper. “I’m toying with the idea of taking locals out on weekends. In this community, we help each other, and that’s why I live here. Without the help from that benefit, I wouldn’t have been able to do this, and I wouldn’t have been able to help the people I’ve assisted. I had all the help in the world. That’s how it works out here. I got help and I’m going to keep on giving. I have the boat to do it.”