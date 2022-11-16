Dear Editor,
Well, it looks like the “season” is upon us.
Today, St. Thomas is scheduled to host 16,658 cruise ship passengers, with 23,838 passengers expected on Thursday. This does not include the off-duty crew that customarily flock to Kmart to shop for family back home or to Pueblo to buy snacks and drinks for their own use onboard ship.
Where will all these people go? Magens Bay? Coki Point? Mountain Top? And yet our leaders and merchants want us to fill in more of the harbor to fit two more of these behemoths?
What kind of experience will these passengers have? Will they be anxious to come back? Will they recommend St. Thomas to their friends and family? What kind of experience will our residents have while gridlock rules the day?
St. Thomas harbor – especially now with the promenade – is one of the most beautiful places, day or night, in the Caribbean. Do we really need to despoil it just for a few more dollars? When is enough, enough? When will we kill the golden goose?
Let’s think about improving the experience for our visitors, instead of just bringing more and more.
— Jean-Paul Coopee, St. Thomas.