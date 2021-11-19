Dear Editor,
With the recent withdrawal of the U.S. armed forces from Afghanistan on Aug. 30, we witnessed the immediate exodus of thousands of Afghans leaving because of fear and lack of hope. The situation was so desperate that the world saw images of people holding on to the wheels of planes, flying on the exterior of the planes and on top of the wings to exit Afghanistan.
Extreme fear necessitated desperate actions! America, with all of its ills and issues, still represents the promised land for the entire world.
2020 Census: Data from the recently concluded 2020 Census indicates an 18.1% drop in the V.I. population. One can conclude there was an exodus from the U.S. Virgin Islands between 2010 and 2020.
The immediate impact of changes in population would be the subsequent changes in federal funding for essential services including healthcare, education, housing etc. Increases in population would see increases in federal funding, as correspondingly, decreases in population would see decreases in federal funding. The V.I. would stand to lose substantial federal funding due to this exodus.
In addition to changes in federal funding, states would also see changes in the number of Congressional seats, which will also translate in the reapportionment of electoral college votes. This of course, would ultimately have an impact on the national election.
The big question then is why did the V.I. have an exodus of residents over the last 10 years? In answering this question, hopefully, we would identify problems, which if we could solve, could help reverse this trend.
Health care: Every day I joke with my wife about not getting sick as the nearest healthcare facility is 1,200 miles away in Florida. Actually, as many V.I. families have come to realize, this is not a joke. Having air ambulance insurance is imperative for living here. Four years after Hurricane Maria, St. Croix does not have a functioning hospital and the temporary modular units are still not yet completed. Elderly care is quite limited, and mental care is almost non-existent.
Infrastructure: V.I. roads probably have more potholes and fissures per mile than any of the other states and territories. This means that the cost of vehicle maintenance is also at its highest. This added cost contributes negatively to our cost-of-living expenses.
Most public schools are quite dated. They need to be rebuilt. Hurricanes Irma and Maria have helped in this endeavor. However, the local government must have real plans for the federal monies to be dispersed for building the new schools. Lip service to education must cease!
Crime: In 2020, the V.I. had a murder rate of 49.26 per 100,000, while the U.S. had a rate of 7.8 per 100,000. The V.I. had the unenviable position of having the third highest murder rate in the world. Most of the crimes here go unsolved.
In October 2021, the local newspaper reported that the executive and legislative leaders were on a fact-finding tour of Colorado for information on the cannabis industry. On the very next page there were reports of the V.I. Justice Department incarcerating young men for possession and distribution of marijuana.
Double standards send the wrong messages to our young people. Lack of education, lack of economic opportunities, lack of recreational facilities, and easy access to drugs and guns increase crime. Corruption must be rooted out of the police system. Security and safety are elements that must exist in the environment for permanent population residency.
Energy: For any environment to thrive and succeed economically, an efficient, reliable and constant energy supply is required. WAPA is not efficient or reliable, and the only element of its operation that is constant is outages.
The Virgin Islands cost per kw/hr is the highest in the nation. The constant outages with returning high surges cause heartache to every V.I. family. Appliances — stoves, refrigerators, TV, computers, microwaves etc.— are burnt out and destroyed daily. The constant replacement cost of appliances again tremendously increases the cost of living.
Businesses need an efficient and reliable energy supply in order to be competitive. WAPA must be privatized.
Economic opportunity: In 2012, the V.I. lost one of the main pillars of its economy when the Hovensa Oil Refinery closed. This caused an exodus of people from the VI. However, it created an opportunity for the V.I. to diversify its economy and transition to the Green Economy, which could produce jobs and sustain economic growth well into the future. The V.I. has been slow to respond to the changing economic reality of the Green Economy.
The Hovensa property, which became the property of the V.I. government, should have been turned into a transshipment facility. We might have this opportunity again. Hopefully we will avail ourselves of this opportunity next time. In addition, the current enthusiasm of manufacturers for “Made in America” provides tremendous opportunity to attract businesses to the V.I. for manufacturing. This would increase the private sector and expand our tax base.
Natural disasters: The world is currently experiencing more intense and more frequent natural disasters. Over the past 31 years the V.I. has been hit by four major hurricanes, the last being Irma and Maria in 2017.
In addition, given the 100-year cycle of earthquakes within the region, the V.I. must be cognizant that an imminent earthquake is possible. Of course, this has impacted the exodus. However, the federal government has allocated funds to help make our infrastructure more resilient to mitigate as much as possible the effects of these disasters.
These monies (billions of dollars) cannot be spent without viable plans. Leadership is required to develop and implement these plans.
Quality of life consideration: One of the ultimate American dreams is home ownership. For people living here, especially young residents, this dream might seem like many light years away, exacerbated by high prices, a high down payment requirement, and low loan opportunities. I recommend promoting land ownership as a first step which would more readily bring the dream of homeownership better into focus. The Seventh-day Adventists on St. Croix implemented this land ownership policy many years ago in Grove Place for members. Homes now occupy all these lands.
The Virgin Islands is designated domestic on some occasions, and international on others — always at a disadvantage for the permanent Virgin Islander. So, for shipping purposes we permanently inherit the international designation. All goods consumed in the V.I. are shipped in, which increases our cost of living tremendously.
Consider it is cheaper to ship the same bread to Hawaii (domestic) than it is to ship that same bread to the V.I. (international), even though that bread is shipped over a longer distance to Hawaii than it is here. True leadership is required to address this concern.
I would be remiss if I did not mention the elephant in the V.I.’s living room --the Government Employee Retirement System (GERS) problem. According to published reports, the GERS is facing a $2 billion unfunded liability. The ratio of recipients to contributors is said to be about 1.0 or even slightly greater than 1.0. Thus, without an infusion of cash, this system will collapse in the near future possibly within the next two years.
Expanding the economic base to include the cannabis (marijuana) industry which is projected to contribute $20 million in revenue annually to the government is like the proverbial spit in the ocean. Will the cost of this industry in regard to crime and rehabilitation services be greater than the $20 million in projected revenue?
The addition of casinos to the tourism product never generated the manna-like revenue as projected. The private sector must be greatly expanded. The EDC must be mandated to explore and attract industries that can accentuate the benefits and assets of our environment so that our tax base can be greatly expanded.
At the end of the day, to solve these problems we need leadership — focus, dedicated and committed.
— Joel Mahepath, St. Croix