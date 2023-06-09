An official with the St. Thomas East End Medical Center said the agency finds itself at a $3 million deficit in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Karl Callwood, the newly elected chairman of the STEEMC Corporation, testified Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services of the dire situation at the center.
“What I have to report to you regarding the financial situation of STEEMCC is not good,” Callwood, elected in March, said during the opening of his testimony.
He testified that in 2019, STEEMCC had more than $1 million in reserve.
“Coming out of COVID, we find ourselves $3 million in deficit,” he said, adding that monthly payroll costs are practically double the amount they earn during each pay period. “It is unsustainable.”
Callwood told committee members that a number of vendors and suppliers had already cut them off, including the mandated translation service and the company that supplies all of their medical inventory.
“We cannot order from them until we pay,” he said. “If we cannot order from them, we do not have supplies. Without supplies, we cannot see patients.”
Further, he said, the company which does pap smears no longer sends kits because they haven’t been paid. Mobile phone service for staff has been cut, and the company that provided cleaning products has stopped supplying the medical center with basic goods like toilet paper and paper towels. The center has been left without an industrial copier and scanner, impeding its ability to print patients’ medical records, he said.
As members grilled the testifiers on the particulars of the medical center’s financial situation, Sen. Ray Fonseca, who chairs the committee, asked Callwood if he had known of there being two people receiving salaries for the role of chief financial officer. Callwood demurred to current CFO Steven Mayers, who testified that this had been happening “for a couple of years.”
Fonseca concluded Wednesday’s committee hearing by noting that while the East End Medical Center couldn’t be closed, he was uncomfortable with the current state of its finances.
“At this time, I have to refer this STEEMCC issue for an audit and investigation because I don’t like what I’m hearing today,” he said.
Callwood, reached by The Daily News following the revelations on the Senate floor, said he requested an audit from the Office of the Inspection General on June 3.
He declined further comment.