Two St. Thomas men, who are accused of robbing a third man of his jewelry at gunpoint, are facing multiple assault and gun-related charges in the second reported robbery at Havensight Mall last month, according to V.I. Police.
Jaquin Phipps, 25, and Demoi Barrow, 22, both of Lovenlund Apartments, were arrested at 12:34 p.m. Friday, and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, grand larceny, simply assault and brandishing, exhibiting or using deadly weapons.
According to a statement from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, the two men are charged in connection with a Dec. 4 incident.
Bail for Phipps and Barrow was set at $75,000 each. Unable to post bail, both men were remanded to the Corrections Bureau pending a court hearing.
Derima, in a statement shortly after the Dec. 4 robbery, said that the 911 call center was contacted at 10:34 p.m. by a man who reported he was walking with two women when he was approached by a man “wearing a red hoodie, who attempted to rob him of his jewelry.”
The suspect and the victim began struggling when a second man in a black hoodie “approached the two with a handgun. The suspects — driving a gray sedan — managed to flee the area with the victim’s jewelry. None of the victims were harmed,” Derima said.
The armed robbery came just 12 hours after three gunmen stormed Glitter’s jewelry store in Havensight while a fourth remained in a getaway car. They left empty-handed, but a security officer was shot in the stomach and shopper Gregorianna “Georgie” Julien, 56, was shot in the chest. Julien succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 2.
On Dec. 18, Police Commissioner-designee Ray Martinez and Attorney General Denise George announced the arrests of 18-year-old Miciah Cozer of Estate Mandahl and three minors — all under 18 — in connection with that robbery. By law, the minors cannot be named unless bound over as adults.
Derima deferred questions on whether they would be bound over to a spokesperson at the Attorney General’s Office who could not immediately be reached for comment.