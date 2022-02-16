ST. THOMAS — V. I. Police confirmed that three people, including at least one senior citizen, sustained injuries from their vehicle’s shattered glass Tuesday evening after a lone gunman opened fire near Lionel Roberts Stadium.
Glen Dratte, Police spokesperson, said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. when an unidentified Black male ran into the roadway and began firing shots near an area known as “Jah Yard” in the. vicinity of the fish market.
At least one of the bullets made impact with a passing vehicle containing three people who sustained minor injuries from the glass from a shattered window. Dratte said the individuals — a man and two women — ranged in ages 52 to 72. All three were taken to Schneider Hospital for their injuries and were treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing and Dratte said Tuesday night that police have not yet made an arrest in the incident.