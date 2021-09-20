A major St. Thomas roadway through one of the busiest tourist spots on the island was the scene of a deadly shooting late Friday.
Three men were shot, one fatally, around 10:32 p.m. in the roadway between Havensight Mall and the former Al Cohen Mall on St. Thomas.
Responding officers and emergency medical technicians found one man, identified by family members as 24-year-old Shakeem Meade, dead in the roadway from apparent multiple gunshot wounds, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The 911 Emergency Call Center was later notified of two males that walked into Schneider Hospital with gunshot wounds, Derima said. The gunshot victims are believed to have sustained injuries as a result of the shooting incident that killed Meade.
While the area of the shooting is not as crowded at night as it is during the day, or when cruise ships are in at the nearby West Indian Co. dock, it is still busy with restaurants and bars open until late.
Meade’s death is the 33rd homicide of the year in the territory, the 8th on St. Thomas. There have been 24 homicides so far this year on St. Croix and one on St. John.
Police as anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers USVI tipline at 800-222-8477.