A St. Thomas man is facing rape charges in connection with an incident involving a minor, according to the V.I. Police Department.
According to department spokesman Toby Derima, officers arrested Jose Andres Rosario Espinal, 38, of Estate Bovoni, at 4:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, aggravated child abuse, child abuse and obscene and indecent conduct.
Espinal is accused of sexually assaulting the minor on July 26 at Vessup Beach, Derima said in a prepared statement.
Police did not release information as to the age or sex of the minor.
Espinal was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing after failing to post $250,000 bail, Derima said.