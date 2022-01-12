TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Erick Rabsatt of Pasea Estate, who is suspected in last month’s shooting death of Jaimez Stoutt.
The arrest warrant came two days after Stoutt, 31, was buried with military honors.
According to police spokesperson Diane Drayton, the arrest warrant has been circulated within both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
“Officers of the Major Incident Team are asking family members and associates here and abroad to encourage Rabsatt to turn himself in for his safety so he can be questioned in the matter,” Drayton said in a released statement. “Since he is wanted in connection with murder, his security and those of others around him are at high risk. Persons found sheltering, hiding or harboring this suspect can also be charged and upon conviction face hefty penalties.”
Rabsatt is described as slim built, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.
Individuals who have seen him or have information about his whereabouts can contact the Major Incident Team at 284-368-5682 or the Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.
Stoutt, who joined the U.S. Army in 2009 and served in Afghanistan, was gunned down in Crystal’s nightclub in Free Bottom on Dec. 11.
Stoutt, who also played in the BVI Basketball Federation District League that ended in September, was buried Saturday with military honors.