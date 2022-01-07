The federal government is still working to enforce a restitution order of more than $1.28 million against Spencer Wayne Allen, the arsonist currently in prison for burning down the Navy recruitment office at Nisky Center on St. Thomas and setting two other fires on federal property in 2017.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert is seeking an order for the Bureau of Prisons to turn over $1,245 from Allen’s prison commissary account, according to a motion filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett.
The purpose of an inmate “trust” or commissary account “is to allow the [Bureau of Prisons] to maintain inmates’ monies while they are incarcerated, including monies received by the inmate from prison employment and outside sources,” according to the motion. “Family, friends, or other sources must deposit funds for the benefit of the inmate into these accounts.”
The government “recently learned that defendant has substantial funds in his inmate trust account,” and has asked the court to order the Bureau of Prisons to turn over $1,245 to be applied toward restitution.
Federal law allows the government to place a lien on all property owned by a defendant ordered to pay restitution as part of a criminal sentence, and Allen’s funds “are already in the government’s possession, and the government has a valid lien on them,” according to the motion.
The $1,245 is a tiny fraction of the money that 30-year-old Allen owes.
To date, Allen has paid a total of $1,847 in restitution. With interest, the original restitution order has grown to $1.38 million, according to the motion.
Allen, who has a history of adult and juvenile criminal convictions in Bay County, Fla., dating to at least 2007, was caught on surveillance video lighting three fires on St. Thomas on Feb. 28, 2017.
He pleaded guilty in 2018 to destroying the naval recruiting station in Nisky Center and lighting fires at the Ron de Lugo Federal Building and the Charlotte Amalie Coast Guard station that caused minor damage.
Allen underwent a mental health examination that found him competent to stand trial and assist in his own defense.
He was sentenced in June 2018 to 93 months in prison, or nearly eight years.
Allen is currently housed in a federal prison in Arizona, and is scheduled to be released on Jan. 22, 2024.
Meanwhile, Allen filed a hand-written request that he be transferred to a psychiatric facility where he can receive treatment for schizophrenia.
Allen wrote that he “signaled the United States Navy, United States Coast Guard and United States Court with fire, due to electronic monitoring,” according to the motion. He added that he was “not mentally stable at the time of his crime,” and continues to suffer from untreated mental health issues.
Allen filed the motion for hospitalization on April 23, and the complaint was filed with the court on Sept. 21.
A judge has not ruled on the motion.