V.I. Police are investigating after a victim reported being approached by three masked men armed with guns.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, when 911 received a report of an attempted robbery at the Granada Del Mar Condominiums on St. Croix, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
"The victims reported being in the parking lot of the condominiums in their vehicle when they were approached by three armed males, wearing black masks. The suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded the victims exit the vehicle," according to the news release.
"The victims drove off and traveled to Judith’s Fancy, where they made contact with a security guard and called 911. The victims were not harmed during this incident," Derima said.
If you have information can assist detectives in finding the perpetrators, call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.