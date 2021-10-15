Two men, one armed, attempted to rob a taxicab driver Wednesday on St. Thomas.
At 12:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to Anna’s Retreat to investigate the attempted robbery, police spokesman Toby Derima said.
A taxicab driver reported that he received a call for service to pick up passengers in that area and upon arrival, he saw two males wearing all black, one with a dark complexion and the other with a light complexion, Derima reported.
When the driver approached the males, one of them brandished a handgun and attempted to rob him, Derima said. The victim managed to escape, and as he fled, he heard several shots fired, according to the release.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.