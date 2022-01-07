With his latest trial date approaching, boxer John Jackson has been filing motions seeking release from jail, where he’s been detained without bond for nearly three years on charges including child rape and pornography.
Jackson, 32, filed two motions pro se, without the assistance of an attorney, on Dec. 23. One motion seeks release and dismissal of the indictment and the other is seeking the return of bed sheets and other personal property seized during execution of a search warrant at his home.
Jackson also claims in the filings that he has witnesses prepared to testify that one of the alleged victims is known to represent herself as an adult.
On Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater filed a motion to strike Jackson’s filings from the record, arguing that the court should only consider filings by his defense attorney.
Jackson is facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the 11 felonies and other related counts he’s charged with, including two counts of production of child pornography that each carry a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentences. He is also charged with three federal counts of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity and five local counts of second-degree aggravated rape — each of which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and the possibility of life imprisonment.
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of a 15-year-old girl said Jackson had plied her with alcohol and marijuana brownies and raped her, and he was initially released on bond.
Jackson was subsequently arrested and charged with federal child pornography crimes after investigators found a video he allegedly made of himself having sex with the victim. Following the first child’s report, other victims came forward and prosecutors have since charged Jackson with assaulting two other girls, according to court records.
Jackson has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico since Feb. 23, 2019, after a federal judge ordered him held without bond pending trial, and his jury trial has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest delay came in July, when Jackson said he was dissatisfied with the representation he’d received from public defenders, and requested additional time to hire a private attorney.
Attorney Yohana Manning entered an appearance in the case on Aug. 6 and “has been attorney of record since that date,” according to the motion filed by Rainwater.
Federal criminal defendants have the right to represent themselves in court pro se or hire defense counsel, but can’t do both simultaneously, according to the motion.
“Because Jackson is represented by counsel, any matters he wants to raise to the court should be filed by his attorney of record. The pro se motions filed by the defendant are nonsensical and meritless,” Rainwater wrote. “Further, the issues purportedly raised therein have previously been considered and ruled on by the court. Retained counsel, Mr. Manning, has not adopted the motions nor indicated an intent to adopt them.”
Rainwater asked “that the court strike the pro se motions filed by the defendant and further order the defendant to cease and desist filing pro se motions while he is represented by counsel.”
A judge has not yet ruled on any of the motions, and it’s unclear whether Jackson will stand trial on Feb. 14 as scheduled.
The territory’s federal court has suspended all in-person trials and proceedings through the end of the month due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which could ultimately delay Jackson’s trial yet again.