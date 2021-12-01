An 8-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet during a shootout Monday night in Castle Coakley, St. Croix.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said Tuesday that the boy is in stable condition and “may soon be released” from Luis Hospital where he underwent treatment.
According to police, around 8:11 p.m. residents called 911 to report shots fired in front of the Red Cross Center in Castle Coakley, and officers were dispatched to the location.
“We know that there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, on that roadway, in front of the Red Cross,” Martinez said.
Shortly after, officers learned that a mother was taking her 8-year-old son to Luis Hospital, because he was injured by a stray bullet from the shootout.
“He was traveling in a vehicle with his mom down Queen Mary Highway, in the vicinity of the [former] HH Tire and Battery, when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet,” Martinez said.
Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.