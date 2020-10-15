TORTOLA — An ex-convict has been charged in the slaying of popular softball player George “Shawala” Borrows inside his British Virgin Islands home on Sept. 2.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Force’s Major Crime Team has charged 37-year-old Royden Sebastian, according to a police statement.
Sebastian, of Free Bottom, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, questioned and subsequently charged in the ongoing investigation, the release said.
Borrows, 54, was the BVI’s first homicide of 2020. Police said at the time he died shortly after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head inside his Purcell Estate home.
He was buried Saturday during a ceremony at the E. Walwyn Brewley Softball Park where family and friends were joined by current and former softball players and BVI Softball Association executives.
Sebastian was sentenced to 20 years by the High Court in 2013 for his involvement in the 2010 robbery of First Bank. He had pleaded not guilty at the time.
Also Wednesday, police acknowledged that four people who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with “recent murder inquiries” including the Sept. 10 murder of Matthew “Shorty” Daly — the second BVI killing this year — were released pending further investigation.
“Both inquiries remain very active,” the statement said.
Police in an earlier statement said there was no connection between the killings of Borrows and Daly.
The last killings in the BVI occurred in October 2019, and that year the territory recorded a total of six homicides. The last two occurred within 24 hours of each other on Oct. 22, 2019.
In 2017, the BVI recorded 10 killings — the most in a decade.
To help police, call Detective Inspector Vernon Larocque directly at 284-368-9809 or via the Major Crime Investigation Team at 284-368-5682.