TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on Monday identified the victim of a homicide a day earlier on Tortola as 29-year-old Jaquan Thomas.
The homicide occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in the Little Apple Bay area.
Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said at the time that officers found an unresponsive male outside a residential area, however, no identification was made at the time.
The victim, now identified as Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, traffic in the Little Apple Bay area was diverted for several hours in order to preserve the crime scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police have made no arrests in the killing. Individuals with information about the homicide are asked to call the investigation unit at 284-368-5682 or the Royal Virgin Islands Police Intelligence Unit at 284-368-9339.