TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded its first murder of the year Sunday morning.
“Police can confirm that one man was met unresponsive following a shooting incident in the West End area,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a short statement. “Details surrounding the incident are unclear at this point so no further information can be released.”
The slaying occurred around 11 a.m., Sunday, in the Little Apple Bay area, with officials closing Apple Bay Road into the early evening as investigators surveyed the crime scene.
The BVI recorded five murders in 2021, the last being U.S. Army veteran Jimez Stoutt, who was gunned down in a Free Bottom night club early last month.
Sunday’s victim has not been identified as of presstime.