A St. Croix man accused of claiming to be a contractor and stealing over $77,000 from three victims was arrested by warrant Thursday, according to V.I. Police.
Kenneth L. Springer, 46, of Catherine’s Rest, turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release.
Unable to post $75,000 bail, Springer was jailed and appeared in court Friday morning.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised Springer of the potential penalties he’s facing if convicted of the charges against him, including two counts under the criminally influenced and corrupt organizations statute, for which he could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years and a $500,000 fine, “or three times the gross gained, plus costs,” Morris said.
Springer was also charged with three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, which carry a maximum charge of 10 years for each count; three counts of grand larceny, which carries a maximum of 10 years plus mandatory restitution; forgery, 10 years; filing or recording forged instruments, a maximum five years and a $1,000 fine; and fraudulent claims upon the government, which is a maximum two years in prison and a $500 fine.
“Springer — falsely claiming to be a contractor in March of 2007 — allegedly obtained money from three different individuals, totaling over $77,000,” according to police.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross said Springer is a contractor working for Home Depot, and asked that he be allowed to post $1,000 cash bail.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said Springer “has several failures to appear, several probation violations, and as late as 2012, his probation was revoked.”
She asked the court to assign a third-party custodian who will monitor Springer’s behavior while he awaits trial, and a family member agreed to serve in that capacity.
Morris said Springer may post $1,000 cash and sign an unsecured $74,000 bond, and he must remain employed and surrender his travel documents.