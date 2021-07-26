Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine why a man died Saturday on St. Thomas.
At 10:32 a.m., police officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to Lindbergh Bay where a man was lying in a roadway, according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
Emergency medical technicians performed CPR and transported the man to the Schneider Hospital, however he subsequently died, Derima said.
He has been identified by relatives as 49-year-old Joseph Jason Jackson.
An autopsy will be performed to determine Jackson’s cause of death, Derima said. The case remains under investigation.