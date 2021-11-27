St. Thomas man charged with domestic violence
A St. Thomas man was arrested after assaulting a woman and breaking household items, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Richard Albert was arrested Wednesday and charged with simple assault and destruction of property, domestic violence and held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
The woman said she returned home around 4:30 p.m. and went to her bedroom, while Albert was on the phone with his mother, according to an affidavit filed by police.
When he finished, Albert entered the bedroom and started an argument. The woman told police she ignored “Albert’s derogatory statements and accusations,” which caused him to become “irate,” the affidavit said.
Albert attacked, striking her mouth with his fist, and then went to the kitchen and broke a plate, a standing fan and a glass bottle that he threw at the living room wall. The victim said the anger may have stemmed from the conversation he had with his mother.
“Fearing for her life,” she retreated outside and called 911.
Police on the scene observed blood and swelling on the victim’s lip, but she refused medical attention.
According to the affidavit, Albert and the victim have had several disputes over the past week.
Machete-wielding man charged in attack
A St. Croix man was arrested after chasing a woman while swinging a machete.
Sonan Hodge was arrested Wednesday and charged with domestic violence third degree assault and disturbance of the peace.
A woman told police she was having a couple beers with Hodge when he left with their 4-year-old son to walk over to her father’s residence.
She said she went to the bedroom to lay down with their other child on the bed, and when Hodge returned, he began yelling, “I just see a guy leaving the house, who was he?” the affidavit said.
The victim said she was confused, asking, “What guy?”
Hodge became more irate and started a verbal argument, according to police. He grabbed her hair and pulled her to the floor, where she hit the side of her head on a toy, according to police. As she attempted to get away, Hodge again grabbed her by the hair first pulling her up and then slamming her back to the floor when she reached for Hodge’s face in self defense.
She fled as Hodge reached for a machete, police said. Hodge swung the weapon as he pursued her through the house and down the road toward her father’s house.
She then called 911, but returned to the house because her two children were still there and crying, police said.
— Daily News Staff