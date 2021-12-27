Teen, 24-year-old wounded in Cruz Bay shooting
V.I. Police are reporting that two people were shot near the Cruz Bay post office Sunday night.
At 9:42 p.m., officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate the reported shooting of two male victims, ages 24 and 17, according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The victims reported being approached by an unknown male — described as tall and slim — who shot them.
Both victims were transported to Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and treated for non life-threatening injuries, Derima said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
Police investigating after five dogs found dead
A good Samaritan made a grim discovery early Christmas Eve.
At 8 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call reporting several dead dogs on the main road in Estate Sunny Acres and the department’s animal cruelty investigator discovered five dead dogs grouped together.
The cause of death is undetermined, but an investigation has been launched.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or make a report online at p3tips.com.