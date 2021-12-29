Police investigate after man shot in the leg in Bovoni
V.I. Police are investigating a shooting on St. Thomas that left one man injured with gunshot wounds to his leg.
On Monday, officers were dispatched to Bovoni, in the vicinity of Lima Plaza, following a report of shots fired and possible male gunshot victim, according to V.I. police spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers located the victim who was transported via ambulance to Schneider Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wounds to the leg, Derima said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call 911, the criminal investigation bureau at 340-774-221 ext. 5572, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
St. Croix man arrested in domestic violence case
A St. Croix man has been arrested after breaking into an apartment and assaulting a woman.
Paul Stewart, 25, of Questa Verde Condominiums, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday and charged with second-degree burglary, domestic violence, destruction of property, simple assault and battery, disturbance of the peace and grand larceny, according to V.I. police spokesman Toby Derima.
Earlier in the day, Stewart broke into an apartment and assaulted the victim, causing visible injuries, Derima said.
Stewart was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff