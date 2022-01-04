St. Thomas woman accused of slashing teen with knife
A St. Thomas woman is charged with domestic violence after police say she cut a 17-year-old boy with a switchblade during a fight.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Shamaleen Caraballo’s home, where the teen said she cut him on the elbow with a flip blade, and cut into his back with a razor several times, an affidavit stated.
Officers observed the injuries on the boy, and found Caraballo had sustained a contusion to her forehead and an abrasion to her right arm in the altercation, the affidavit said.
Facing charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and disturbance of the peace, she was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
At the hearing, Caraballo was allowed to be released upon posting of 10% of her $15,000 bail.
Repeated calls land man in contempt of court
A St. Thomas man was arrested Sunday after violating a restraining order put in place in a previous domestic violence case.
The victim told officers that Cayan Crooke called her “all day” Thursday and then repeated the “persistent calling” on Saturday, leaving several voice messages, an affidavit said.
Crooke was arrested and charged with contempt of court, disturbance of the peace, cyber stalking and harassment and violation of a restraining order, according to an affidavit.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Crooke’s bail was set at $2,000 and he was again ordered to make no contact with the victim.
Tossed from bar, man returns with machete
At 10 p.m., Saturday, officers responding to a disturbance at a Gamle Gade bar arrived to find a man being “held back by another male” and the bar’s attendant with a machete.
The incident began when Miguel Encarnacion was asked to leave the bar because he was cursing at patrons. He then returned wielding a machete, “yelling and swinging” the weapon, according to an affidavit.
Encarnacion was disarmed when another man “threw two glass bottles, striking him in the head and causing him to be slightly disoriented.” This allowed bar patrons to tackle and disarm him, the affidavit said.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Encarnacion’s bail was set at $25,000, and he was placed under a 7 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew if released.
New Year’s Eve fight leads to couple’s arrest
A St. Thomas couple who got into a fight at a New Year’s Eve party were both arrested Friday and spent the weekend in jail.
According to an affidavit filed by V.I. police officer Shunnel Greenaway, officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m., Friday, to the area of Rothschild Francis “Market” Square.
Cristina Tejada told the officer that around 11 p.m. she arrived at the party and that Frenel Labardy started shouting at her for coming. She told police that as she began to walk away, Labardy “began fisting her about her body” and pushed her to the ground, injuring her hands, and that she defended herself.
In a separate affidavit filed by Officer Deneisha Walters, Labardy said that after Tejada found him at the party, she approached his vehicle with a glass bottle and shouted at him.
Tejada admitted breaking the car’s rear windows, the affidavit stated.
Labardy was charged with simple assault, domestic violence and Cristina Tejada was charged with destruction of property, domestic violence. Both faces charges of disturbance of peace.
At their advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Tejada’s and Lombardy’s bail were set at $1,000. Both were scheduled to be released after posting 10%.
— Daily News Staff