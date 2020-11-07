Man charged in connection with Four Winds shooting
A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday on a warrant issued by a Superior Court judge in connection with a shooting last month in Four Winds Plaza, St. Thomas.
T’Quan Registe of Oswald Harris Court housing community was arrested at 1:45 p.m. and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Police said he was observed on video surveillance discharging a firearm in the plaza area on Oct. 24, killing 29-year-old Joseph Andrews.
According to a statement, St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Steven Phillip acknowledged the work of detectives, led by Lt. Shelly-Ann Cannonier, in securing the warrant for this arrest.
“Our detectives are still hard at work on this case, working to bring all the suspects to justice,” he said.
Registe was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, unable to post bail set at $50,000. An advice-of- rights hearing is pending.
V.I. Police urged residents with information about the case to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9830, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.
St. Croix man arrested in assault of pregnant woman
Rhasanie Hendrickson, 18, of Mount Pleasant West, St. Croix, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Friday and charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and battery.
According to statement from V.I. Police Department spokesperson Toby Derima, Hendrickson allegedly assaulted a woman, who was pregnant, causing visible injuries.
He said the victim was transported by police to Luis Hospital for treatment.
No bail was set for Hendrickson, pursuant to domestic violence statutes, and he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff