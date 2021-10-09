A Dominicano man could be in his 90s before he is released from prison after he plead guilty Wednesday to illegally reentering the United States.
Timoteo Upia-Frias, 74, plead guilty to a single count before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
According to court documents, Upia-Frias was discovered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations agents living on St. Thomas while they were conducting an operation investigating undocumented immigrants in the Virgin Islands.
He had previously been deported in 2016 following a 2008 felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Upia-Frias faces up to 20 years in prison on his current charge.
