More than two weeks after she was found dead in her vehicle in Vista Concordia, police have announced that Lucy Lindquist, 56, is a victim of homicide.
The Daily News queried the department about the cause of Lindquist’s death after Crime Stoppers USVI announced a $25,000 reward for information in her death.
According to Crime Stoppers, “the homicide initiated in her home and the victim was then placed in her vehicle.”
She was stabbed multiple times, according to police.
Lindquest was a resident of Morningstar Circle, located across Salt River from where her vehicle was found.
“According to the autopsy, the stab wounds Lindquist suffered caused her death,” V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima announced Tuesday.
Lindquist had not been reported missing, and police have not said how long she was in the vehicle before her body was found in the early stages of decomposition.
Internal organs begin to decompose 24 to 72 hours after death and the human body starts to bloat three to five days after death, according to Aftermath, a commercial crime scene and trauma cleaning service.
Lindquist’s death was the 23rd homicide of the year on St. Croix. Since then, the deaths of construction worker Victor Burgos on St. Croix and Home Depot employee Keoner Baron on St. Thomas have brought the territory’s homicide count to 32, including 24 on St. Croix, 7 on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Police urge anyone with information in Lindquist’s death to call 911, the department’s Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.