A 56-year-old St. Croix woman is dead and police are investigating her death as a possible homicide.
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers and emergency medical technicians to Vista Concordia in the hills above St. Croix’s North Shore to investigate a possible deceased woman in a vehicle, according to department spokesman Toby Derima.
The woman, identified by family members as Lucy Lindquist of nearby Morningstar Circle, had no vital signs and was in early stages of decomposition, according to the EMTs who responded to the call, Derima said.
While only officially calling her death a “possible homicide,” police say Lindquist appears to have been stabbed multiple times about her body. An autopsy will officially confirm her cause of death.
Lindquist had not been reported missing, and police are unable to say how long she was in the vehicle, Derima told The Daily News.
If classified as a homicide, Lindquist’s death would be the 23rd of the year on St. Croix and the 30th in the territory. There have been six homicides so far this year on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
At this point last year, there had been 38 homicides in the territory, with 20 on St. Croix, 17 on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Police urged anyone with information about Lindquist’s death to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.