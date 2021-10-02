Police arrested a man for driving with an illegal weapon after he told officers he found the gun "at the shanty" in Grove Place, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Santiago Lugo was arrested Thursday night on St. Croix and charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of ammunition, operating an unregistered vehicle, an illegally tinted windshield, and failure to display a front license plate.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed overnight and appeared in V.I. Superior Court Friday via video conference.
According to the affidavit filed by police, at 8:22 p.m., officers on patrol on Queen Mary Highway saw a heavily tinted Acura with no front license plate in the parking lot of a gas station.
As officers approached, the car began to drive away, and police stopped the vehicle.
Lugo presented officers with his vehicle insurance and driver's license, but had no registration, and admitted to having marijuana, according to the fact sheet.
Police searched the vehicle and found a chrome handgun rolled up in a black T-shirt that had been "stuffed underneath the front driver's seat," according to the fact sheet. Lugo told police that "he found the gun at the shanty near PC Landscaping in Grove."
The gun was identified as a .45-caliber "Para-Ordnance Model P10," with eight live rounds.
Lugo posted $5,000 bail to secure his release, according to court records.