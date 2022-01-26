V.I. Police are investigating a shooting on St. Croix that left one man injured when a bullet hit him while he was driving.
At 11:34 p.m., Saturday, Luis Hospital staff reported a gunshot victim to the 911 Emergency Call Center, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim told police that he was driving with his friends west on the Northside Road, in the vicinity of the John F. Kennedy housing community, when they heard several shots fired, Derima said.
Shot in his right forearm, the victim continued to drive more than a half mile to the Five Corners intersection where he stopped and switched seats with his friend, who took him to the hospital, Derima said.
None of the parties observed where the shots were coming from or who may have shot at them, according to Derima.
Police urge anyone who has information about the shooting to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.