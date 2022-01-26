A 33-year-old man is facing the possibility of life in prison after admitting he took part in an attempt to smuggle bails of cocaine aboard a Venezuelan-registered boat. In 2019, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley intercepted the 55-foot La Gran Tormenta about 38 nautical miles south of St. Croix, according to a statement released Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert. During the ensuing chase, the smaller boat changed course and attempted to evade the cutter, and individuals tossed two bails of cocaine, weighing more than 100 pounds, into the ocean. The efforts failed, as the Coast Guard crew retrieved the bales of cocaine and used an “entanglement tactic” to disable the Venezuelan boat’s engine, Shappert said. A boarding team apprehended 11 Venezuelans aboard the boat, of whom Garcia Suarez is the first to plead guilty. His former co-defendants are expected to face trial on July 18 and face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison if convicted, Shappert said. The case was investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz. The apprehension was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, the release said.
