Police have yet to identify the driver of a 2009 Food Ranger who was killed late Thursday in a single-car accident on St. Croix.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of the crash on Melvin Evans Highway in Estate Cane Carlton at 11:10 p.m.
Officers believe the driver of the white truck was westbound when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Derima said.
The department's Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the accident.