Two men have been charged with illegally smuggling three nationals from India who had been previously deported from the United States, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Boat captain Alejo Ocasio Venerio and legal permanent resident Franklyn Grullon Jorge were arrested Wednesday and charged with alien smuggling. Passengers Pooja Ajaykumar Bhat, Hardikkumar Dasharathbai Patel, and Kaushikkumar Patel were charged with illegal re-entry, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
The arrests came after federal agents saw Venerio and Jorge arriving at Crown Bay Marina on St. Thomas “looking suspicious,” so agents established surveillance inside the marina, while agents aboard a law enforcement vessel left the area, according to the affidavit.
“’Moments” after the marked vessel left, Venerio and Jorge “were observed boarding the vessel with multiple other individuals carrying luggage. After several additional people were observed boarding the vessel it promptly departed the area heading West out of St. Thomas,” according to the affidavit.
The marked vessel was directed to intercept the boat south of Sail Rock, and the crew took the boat back to St. Thomas and performed records checks on all aboard.
In addition to Venerio and Jorge, there were four Indian nationals aboard, and three other India nationals who had been previously removed from the United States, Pooja Ajaykumar Bhat, Hardikkumar Dasharathbai Patel, and Kaushikkumar Patel.
It does not appear from publicly available court records that the other four Indian nationals were charged.
On Friday, Venerio and Jorge were each released on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond, meaning they did not have to post any cash to be released from custody while they await trial.
Bhat, Hardikkumar Dasharathbai Patel, and Kaushikkumar Patel made their initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller Friday. Bail has not yet been set, and the three are scheduled to return to court on Jan. 24 for a detention hearing.