A 77-year-old former North Carolina police officer is charged with domestic violence on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police.
Police spokesman Toby Derima said Edward Russell is accused of assaulting a woman Tuesday during a disagreement in Christiansted, “causing visible injuries.”
He is accused of assaulting the victim and keeping her trapped in a room for several minutes by holding the door closed as she fought to escape.
During Russell’s advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday before Judge Darryl Donohue Sr., Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said his last conviction for possession of stolen property occurred 50 years ago and he “is a former police officer and he has no intention of violating the court’s orders.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson noted Russell lives in North Carolina and is a tourist.
Russell is charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence; simple assault and battery; kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
The probable cause fact sheet for the arrest has not been made public, according to online court records.