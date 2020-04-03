Police are seeking the public’s assistance after two gunmen robbed the downtown Frederiksted KFC restaurant Thursday night.
According to police spokesman Toby Derima, 911 dispatchers received a report of a robbery in progress at the restaurant at 8:47 p.m.
Responding officers learned that two men dressed in black and armed with handguns entered the establishment and removed cash out of the register before leaving on foot.
According to a tip from a resident, the gunmen ran toward Fort Frederik and got into a black vehicle.
One suspect is described as having a dark complexion, slim build, muscular definition, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a black shirt to cover his face and a black long-sleeved shirt.
The second suspect is described as slim built, wearing a shirt over his face and wearing a long-sleeved, two-toned sweater.
This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information that can help detectives in solving this crime is asked to call 911, the crime tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
