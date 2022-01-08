A California woman has been arrested on St. Thomas and charged with being a fugitive from justice in Florida, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives arrested and charged 46-year-old Alicia Alcala, also known as Alicia Long Puertas, of Diamond Bar, Calif., Derima said in a news release Friday.
“Alcala — wanted in Florida for Failure to Appear on a Grand Theft, Vehicle charge — was detained at the Cyril E. King Airport by Customs and Border Protection agents and turned over to detectives,” Derima said.
Unable to post $5,000 bail, Alcala was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her extradition hearing.
The status of that hearing is unclear, and the court’s online case management system was not in service Friday.