Golden Grove inmate died of heart failure, AG says
An autopsy has determined that a Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility inmate died of natural causes.
Late Friday evening, V.I. Attorney General Denise George announced the autopsy findings in the death of 55-year-old Bryan Glasgow in a press release. He had died a week earlier at the St. Croix prison.
In 2008, Glasgow, who was already wanted on a felony warrant for possession of an unlicensed firearm at the time, fled police when they attempted to pull him over in a routine traffic stop, according to media reports at the time. The chase ended when an officer hit a wire fence and Glasgow hit a parked car and a tree.
Medical Examiner Dr. Jaqueline Pender certified Glasgow’s manner of death as natural, and the cause of death as congestive heart failure. There were no signs of injury or foul play, according to the attorney general’s statement.
N.Y. City woman arrested at King Airport, police say
A New York City woman is in custody after being stopped by Customs and Border Protection officers at King Airport on St. Thomas.
V.I. Police detectives arrested Daisy Urena, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement released Friday by V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Urena, who is charged by V.I. Police with being a fugitive from justice on an arrest warrant from Illinois, has been jailed without bail pending an extradition hearing.