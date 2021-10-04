A St. Croix man is dead after losing control of his vehicle late Friday.
At 11:58 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a one-car accident on Midland Road in Estate Calquohoun, St. Croix, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
Officers found a badly damaged vehicle, an unresponsive male just off the road and an unlicensed firearm, Derima said.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver, identified by next of kin as 31-year-old Andre P. Auguste of Upper Love, was travelling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the sidewalk, causing the vehicle to overturn. Auguste was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle — expiring on the scene, according to Derima.
While investigating, officers discovered a handgun a few feet from Auguste’s body and confirmed it was an unlicensed firearm, Derima said.
The police department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the accident. Derima did not respond to a request for further comment about the incident by deadline on Sunday.