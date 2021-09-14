A 19-year-old St. Thomas man, who police say was in a relationship with a minor, is facing second-degree aggravated rape and second-degree unlawful sexual contact charges.
Wicleff Gue of Frydendahl appeared in court Monday for his advice of rights hearing, following his arrest Saturday.
Early Saturday, the father of a 15-year-old girl discovered she was missing from their home, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police. Driving around searching for his daughter, he eventually found her along a main road where she had been dropped off.
The father told police she told him she had a sexual encounter and he took her to Schneider Hospital where a rape kit was completed.
Interviewed by police, the girl told officers she met Gue on Facebook and said there had been a series of sexual encounters between her and Gue. According to court documents, the girl told the officers Gue never forced her to have sex, nor did he hurt her. However, Virgin Islands law doesn’t allow for a 15-year-old to consent to sex with an adult and she further told police she thought Gue was 17.
According to police, following his arrest on Saturday, Gue gave a detailed statement where he acknowledged knowing the minor for about three months through Facebook and that “they had engaged in sexual acts about three times.”
In his statement, Gue claimed the girl initiated sex acts via phone and in person, police said.
“He [Gue] did not remember her age, but [said] she did not appear to be young,” the fact sheet states.
Gue is a recent graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and currently lives with his parents.
While his bail was initially set at $100,000, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percel set conditions for Gue’s release Monday, noting that he must post an unsecured bond of $5,000, surrender any travel documents and cannot have any contact with the minor or her father.