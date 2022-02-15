A 22-year-old man who already has one domestic violence conviction was arrested again after police said he beat a woman on St. Thomas.
Thierre Jonte Louis, of Water Bay Condos in Smith Bay, was arrested Saturday and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault and disturbance of the peace.
The case began when police responded to Schneider Hospital where a woman reported that Louis had assaulted her on Tuesday, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said she met up with Louis, her ex-boyfriend, in Smith Bay, and they drove together to Coki Beach and on to Vessup, where she went for a walk alone.
When she returned to the car, the victim said Louis “started to argue about her leaving the car and he slapped her,” so she struck him back “and he stated ‘yeah?’ as if she wasn’t supposed to hit him back and he started punching her in the face,” according to the fact sheet.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Louis bit her all over her body, pulled off her wig, and threatened to kill her with a large rock. The woman told Louis that she had to work in the morning, and he agreed to leave the beach and she drove them back to his vehicle.
While she was waiting for Louis to get out of her car, the victim said he slapped her again and began taunting her. When he realized the victim’s face was injured, Louis told her she couldn’t leave because she might call police, and he drove her car up the hill to his parent’s house and ordered her inside, according to the fact sheet.
When the victim refused, Louis dragged her by the shirt into the home, where his parents were sitting in the living room, according to the fact sheet. Louis “then tried to fight her in the house and Mr. Louis’s father got off the couch and removed him off her.”
The victim drove herself to Schneider Hospital, and officers saw the victim had bruises all over her body. She told police she suffered a broken toe, broken finger, and broken nose.
“She continued to state that she was bit on her arm, chin, thigh and buttocks,” according to the affidavit.
Police tried to call Louis but his phone was disconnected and he was not at his home or at his usual hangout Friday. On Saturday, police returned to the home in Water Bay Condos and found Louis and his parents.
When police advised Louis that he was under arrest for domestic violence “he then proceeded to plea stating that, ‘but she came to me,’” according to the fact sheet.
Louis and his parents declined to make a statement to police. He was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute, which requires that a judge review each case before setting conditions of release.
In a 2019 case, at age 19, Louis was charged with choking and assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his home. He later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was ordered to complete a domestic violence counseling program.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales objected to Louis’s mother continuing to serve as his third-party custodian.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $15,000 cash, and said his mother is not a suitable third-party custodian, after having failed to ensure he completed the counseling program.
Norkaitis said he only attended 21 of 24 required sessions, and advised Louis that he may also be found in violation of a permanent restraining order.
“The court does find you to be a danger to the community — in particular, females, in light of your prior history with domestic violence,” Norkaitis said. “And it’s rather significant that this is occurring on Valentine’s Day, sir. So, the court believes that you have sullied and perverted the idea of romance, affection, and love, based on your alleged actions and also the actions that you have pled guilty to in the past.”