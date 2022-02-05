Police on St. Croix arrested a 40-year-old man Friday in connection with first-degree rape charges.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said Lyndon Tyson of La Grande Princesse was arrested at 10:07 a.m. on a warrant. He was charged with first degree aggravated rape.
“Tyson allegedly sexually abused a minor child on several occasions,” Derima said in a released statement.
When contacted, Derima said that V.I. Police received a complaint about Tyson on Jan. 31, and that an investigation ensued.
Citing a preliminary report, Derima said he did not immediately know the age of the victim or whether the individual was male or female.
Tyson was turned over to the Bureau of Corrections after failing to post bail set at $150,000, pending his advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today.