A St. Thomas man who was admitted to the Schneider Hospital while carrying a stolen firearm was arrested Friday.
Ahmaud Rodriguez, of Smith Bay, was admitted into Schneider Hospital’s emergency unit at 9:30 a.m., Thursday. While rendering care, doctors and nurses observed Rodriguez had a black firearm tucked into a holster at his waistband.
A physician removed the gun, and the hospital’s security personnel secured it, the affidavit stated.
Officers discovered Rodriguez, who does not have a gun license, has previously been convicted of bringing in and harboring aliens, a felony under federal law, and was sentenced to six months of home confinement and four years of supervised probation.
Another record check indicated the 9 mm Glock confiscated from Rodriguez was reported stolen in 2015 in Hillsborough County, Fla., the affidavit said.
Rodriguez, who was discharged from the hospital on Friday, was taken into custody without incident in the Smith Bay area.
Rodriguez is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school — the hospital is 1,000 feet away from Lockhart Elementary School.
At his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $25,000 and ordered electronic monitoring as Rodriguez has tested positive for COVID-19 and Public Defender Julie Todman noted that “he cannot be quarantined at the jail — there’s no room at the inn.”
Norkaitis subsequently ordered that Rodriguez be processed “after a quarantine time period.”