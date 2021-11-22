A man with a long history of domestic violence appeared in court on St. Croix on Friday after his latest arrest.
Harold A. Willocks, 33, of Old Hospital Ground, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, simple assault and battery, destruction of property, and disturbance of the peace by fighting.
The V.I. Superior Court presiding judge is Harold W.L. Willocks.
The probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police has not yet been made public, and the details of the arrest are unclear.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, “Willocks allegedly entered the residence of a female victim without permission and strangled her.”
V.I. Superior Court Judge Daryl Donohue set bail at $5,000 following the arrest, and allowed Willocks to be released to the custody of a third-party custodian after he posted $501 cash, his Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph said at his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
Willocks “just had surgery” and needs to attend medical appointments, so Joseph asked that he remain free while he awaits trial, without an order to remain under house arrest.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson asked that bail be fully secured by $5,000 cash “for a number of reasons.”
The victim said Willocks contacted the victim after his arrest, and he has “had a number of domestic violence restraining orders placed against him,” including an active order from another party.
In 2015, “the defendant was the subject of an order of protection brought against him by his mother, who is the proposed third party in this situation,” Simpson said.
Another relative also has a permanent restraining order against Willocks, according to court records.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. agreed with the prosecution, and said Willocks may remain free on the same bail conditions, but must remain under 24-hour house arrest while he awaits trial.
Willocks also must be on electronic location monitoring, but there are no ankle monitors currently available, so Morris said he can remain at home as long as he has a different third-party custodian willing to live with him.
The parties vetted another woman who agreed to the role, and was approved.
Morris also warned Willocks that if he attempts to contact the victim, he’ll be jailed until the case is resolved.