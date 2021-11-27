A St. Croix man with a restraining order was arrested on Thanksgiving Day in connection with strangling a woman, according to V.I. Police.
Phillip Gordan was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic violence second degree assault, and simple assault battery. Pursuant to domestic violence laws, he was held without bail until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday. According to court affidavit, a witness reported that the incident began when Gordon arrived while the victim was celebrating Thanksgiving with family in the vicinity of Estate Barren Spot.
The witness told Gordon to leave because he was violating a previous restraining order, police said in the affidavit.
According to a supporting affidavit filed by Detective Ellery Quailey, the witness presented a temporary restraining order against Gordon, which was issued Nov. 18 by Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. Gordon was served by Superior Court marshals that same day, according to discussion during Friday’s hearing.
Gordon, the affidavit noted, became enraged, started cursing and walked toward the woman “in an aggressive manner.” Family members intervened, and held him back, the affidavit said.
The witness stated that the victim stepped between her and Gordon to de-escalate the situation. The victim told the witness to go inside the house for safety.
Gordon then rushed toward the victim, grabbed her neck and strangled her until she couldn’t breathe, the affidavit stated.
Further, it stated that while Gordon was strangling her he shouted, “I will kill everyone here.”
The victim was able to break away from Gordon, and soon afterward, police arrived, the affidavit said.
Police on the scene observed bruising on the woman’s cheek, scratches on her neck, and the victim said she was experiencing pain near her throat area. She was transported to Luis Hospital for medical attention, the affidavit said.