A St. Croix man is facing burglary charges after breaking into someone’s house and stealing a wallet and vehicle, the V.I. Police Department said Tuesday.
Syel Williams, 32, no fixed address, was arrested Monday on St. Croix and was charged with second-degree burglary, with additional charges pending, police said in a press release.
Williams entered a secured residence without permission and took the homeowner’s wallet and vehicle while the victim was asleep, according to police. Williams was jailed after failing to post the $50,000 bail, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.