A man sought by V.I. Police for more than a week surrendered to authorities.
According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, Vernon Sackey Jr., 23, of Estate Orange Grove, St. Croix turned himself in at 2:58 p.m., Thursday, has been charged with Simple Assault and Battery, Domestic Violence.
On Dec. 8, Sackey assaulted the female victim at his apartment, causing visible injuries, police said.
He was turned over to the Corrections Bureau without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence statutes.