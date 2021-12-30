A public defender asked a judge to release a St. Croix man charged with a nonviolent property crime from the Bureau of Corrections, citing the threat to inmates’ health posed by the exponential surge in COVID-19 cases.
Henry Yisrael was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand larceny.
Bail information for the case is not listed on the court website. As of Wednesday night, the court had not made any of the case records public, including the probable cause fact sheet with a narrative of the arrest filed by V.I. Police.
But during his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Yisrael is accused of stealing an iPad valued at $1,100.
Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. advised Yisrael that he is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted, and asked if he understands the case against him and possible penalty.
“I do not understand that, I believe it’s cruel and unusual punishment,” Yisrael said.
Yisrael demanded to speak to a federal public defender as “this is a federal case.”
Yisrael understands the charges and penalty “he just doesn’t agree with it,” Davis said.
“He is indigent, he tells me that he’s staying at the Holger Dansk Hotel, is trying to become a student of UVI, and I do know from his criminal record he was arrested I believe in 2021 for urination in public. But prior to that, he’s not been arrested since 2010,” Davis said.
Davis said Yisrael has health conditions that would put him at risk if he were to contract COVID-19, something that is becoming more likely by the day, given the territory’s skyrocketing infection rate. She asked that he be released from custody while he awaits trial.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy requested a sidebar with Davis and the judge, and Donohue removed all other attendees from the Zoom meeting entirely. It’s unclear whether Donohue set conditions of release or scheduled an arraignment date.