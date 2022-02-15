A St. Croix man was arrested by warrant after officers found a gun in his vehicle during a search, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Shortly after police issued a territorywide appeal for help in locating Raheem Matthew, he turned himself at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
Unable to post $50,000, he was jailed overnight until his initial court hearing Monday.
Dratte said police seized a vehicle that Matthew had been operating and obtained a search warrant. Investigators recovered a gun from the vehicle and subsequently obtained a warrant for Matthew’s arrest.
Facing charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a vehicle, carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, unauthorized possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Matthew appeared in court Monday where V.I. Superior Court Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. advised him of his constitutional rights.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade asked for Matthew to be released from jail after posting $1,000 cash.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said she is concerned for the safety of the community and requested that the $50,000 bond be fully secured, but Slade said Matthew is indigent and the $1,000 is all that his family is able to provide.
Donohue agreed to set bail at $1,000 and said Matthew must sign an unsecured bond for the remaining $49,000 in order to be released to a third-party custodian.