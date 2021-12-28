Police investigating gunshots on St. Thomas early Christmas morning arrested a man caught driving with an illegal gun, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Francisco Espinosa Berdia was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and alteration of identifying marks on a weapon, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis found probable cause for the charges.
The arrest occurred at around 3:47 a.m. Christmas morning, when police responded to a 911 report of shots fired in the area of General Gade in Savan, according to the affidavit.
Police searching on foot found “several” spent shell casings and requested the assistance of forensic technicians.
Officers noticed a silver Hyundai Sonata driving towards police vehicles “at a high rate of speed,” and stopped the driver and her passenger, Berdia, for failing to wear seat belts.
Police noticed a firearm in Berdia’s waistband and conducted a search. Officers found a black Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol with its serial numbers obliterated, according to the affidavit. Police said the firearm was loaded with a round in the chamber.
His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 14.