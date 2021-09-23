A 21-year-old father was charged with rape after police said they collected several pieces of evidence, including his child’s birth certificate, that he had sex with an underage girl.
Marcelino Rivera was arrested by police on St. Croix Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated rape and second-degree unlawful sexual contact. Bail was set at $100,000.
Police learned of the situation while investigating a disturbance between the alleged rape victim and the complainant, who told officers the victim’s age. Officers interviewed the parties involved and collected evidence.
The victim told police that she met Rivera when she was 14 and they began having sex when she was 15. She gave birth to their first child when she was 16, and had their second child eight months ago. She is currently 17, according to the affidavit.
The youngest child’s birth certificate has not yet been processed, but police said Rivera is listed as the father on their first child’s birth certificate.
The victim told police Rivera knew her age when they met and “was scared to speak to her,” but they had been in a relationship ever since and he had never physically abused her.
In an interview with police, Rivera admitted to being in a relationship with the girl “and addresses her as his ‘baby mother,” but claimed the teen did not tell him how old she was when they first met, according to the affidavit. Police said that during the interview, Rivera’s statements “were not consistent” and he claimed the girl is currently 19 years old. He acknowledged having two children with the victim but could not give police their birth dates.